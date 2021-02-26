Sierra Wireless, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SW. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

TSE SW opened at C$21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.05. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.23.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

