Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,590 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

MEAR stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

