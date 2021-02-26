Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after buying an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $175.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

