Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.51 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.56 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

