Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $188.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

