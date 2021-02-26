Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 283,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 135,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000.

OUNZ opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

