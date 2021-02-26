Sigma Planning Corp Sells 14,875 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 474,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 131,865 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 729,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 396,130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 202,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,124,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,930,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.