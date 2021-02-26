Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.02. 582,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,754,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last three months.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.