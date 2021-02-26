Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $588.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 588 ($7.68), but opened at GBX 610 ($7.97). Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) shares last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 26,346 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLN. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 577.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £491.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

