Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €128.50 ($151.18).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €138.50 ($162.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.77. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

