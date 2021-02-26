Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$286,268.50 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total value of C$286,268.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,588,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,704,810.80.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$269,279.50.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$7.87 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.70 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

