SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

