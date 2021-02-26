SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock Price Down 27.2%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s share price dropped 27.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 1,001,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

