Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) & Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Critical Review

Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sirius International Insurance Group and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius International Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 2 0 0 2.00

Conifer has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sirius International Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sirius International Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group $1.72 billion 0.84 -$47.30 million N/A N/A Conifer $96.00 million 0.40 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -2.33

Conifer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius International Insurance Group and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group -23.54% -21.33% -4.92% Conifer -5.79% -21.69% -3.56%

Summary

Conifer beats Sirius International Insurance Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sirius International Insurance Group Company Profile

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services. The company is also involved in the acquisition and management of runoff liabilities for insurance and reinsurance companies. Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services, which include commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,200 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

