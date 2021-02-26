SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Up 7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares rose 7% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $165.03 and last traded at $163.71. Approximately 609,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 346,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.

The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.