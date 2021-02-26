SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

SITE stock opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

