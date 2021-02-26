Sixt’s (SIX2) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIX2. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.00 ($121.18).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 opened at €103.60 ($121.88) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.00. Sixt has a 52 week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52 week high of €107.60 ($126.59). The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.