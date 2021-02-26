SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 61,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $60.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.