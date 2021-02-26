SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stake Trimmed by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lowered its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,903,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999,956 shares during the period. SmileDirectClub accounts for approximately 6.3% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned approximately 3.08% of SmileDirectClub worth $142,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $10,963,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 92,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,254. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.