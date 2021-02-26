Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

