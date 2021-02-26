Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc Purchases 61,271 Shares of Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 61,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55.

NASDAQ:SAII opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

