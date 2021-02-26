Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

SOI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $520.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

