Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 6,961,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 1,269,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several research firms have commented on SLDB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

The stock has a market cap of $481.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

