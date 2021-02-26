Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce sales of $14.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $62.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

SONM stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

