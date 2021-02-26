Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $106.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sony in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 333.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sony by 96,111.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

