SOS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 65,697 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 31,284 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SOS stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54. SOS has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

About SOS

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

