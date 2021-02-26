Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 167 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DocuSign by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.26. 239,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.