Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 375 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,509,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

