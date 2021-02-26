Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 131 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $680.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,091,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $826.10 and its 200 day moving average is $568.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $652.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

