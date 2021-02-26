Souders Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $14.18 on Friday, hitting $2,045.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,943.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,715.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

