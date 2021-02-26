Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 49,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.14. 285,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

