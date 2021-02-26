Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,017,569 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.46.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853 square kilometers.

