Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SOR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 7,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,195. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

