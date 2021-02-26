South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of SJI opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.