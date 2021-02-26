Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,344. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.