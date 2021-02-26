Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.34. Southwest Gas also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.95-4.20 EPS.

NYSE:SWX traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.35. 669,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,709. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

