SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80-9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.83 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.80 EPS.

SPTN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 45,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $649.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

