SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.77

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 130102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 617.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

