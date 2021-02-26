Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Spectris stock remained flat at $$40.61 during trading hours on Friday. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114. Spectris has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $43.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

