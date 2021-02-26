Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Purchases 52 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell acquired 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £123.76 ($161.69).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Paula Bell purchased 49 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £125.44 ($163.89).

LON SPT opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 270.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

