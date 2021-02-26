Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.13

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 161018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

