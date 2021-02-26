Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after buying an additional 117,969 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT opened at $303.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

