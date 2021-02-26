SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SWTX traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.76. 11,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $96.48.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.