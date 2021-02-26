Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.4–0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.49 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.1 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Sprout Social stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -41.01. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582 in the last ninety days.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

