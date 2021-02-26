SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s prime product candidate consist SQZ-PBMC-HPV which is in clinical stage. SQZ Biotechnologies Company is based In Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.21.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

