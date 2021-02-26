St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.22

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.22 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 614 ($8.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,249.50 ($16.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,191.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,057.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

