STA Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,000 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 586,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,680. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

