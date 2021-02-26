STA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

STA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $85,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.10. 383,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

