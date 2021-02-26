STA Wealth Management LLC Has $78.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,141,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,347 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $78,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,238,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. 12,054,346 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.