STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,465 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

STA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $207,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 31,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 1,908,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,822,688. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

